Red Dead Redemption 2 / GTA Online Spider Mystery Is Now Telegraphing Its Next Clues

by

They telegraphed it, but we still don’t know what it all means.

YouTuber Strange Man has shared their latest findings on the Red Dead Redemption 2 / GTA Online spider mystery.

Late last year, fans found a spider symbol in the middle of the Heartlands that they realized pointed to locations in Red Dead Redemption 2’s world.

That’s started a flurry of sleuthing and looking around for more clues to unlock this mystery. Along the way, a developer on the game confirmed this mystery, and we also found out it’s referenced in GTA Online.

Telegraphing Clues

Strange Man followed the latest lead, involving new clue locations forming a flipped question mark. At the end, they found a telegraph key machine, used for sending messages.

This was notable because the first clues of the spider and its legs were on telegraph poles themselves. But as of right now, the mystery hasn’t been solved yet.

Strange Man hypothesizes that it’s related to a telegraph register near the key machine. The register receives messages.

Fitting to their YouTube handle, Strange Man believes this mystery is related to a mission from The Stranger. But that’s the most he’s gotten to so far.

You can watch Strange Man’s video below.

