Red Dead Redemption 2 / GTA Online Mystery Deepens As Fans Find Two Literal Question Marks

Fans continue to keep exploring that big mystery that was just found in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fans have found and started investigating this mystery for two weeks now. They even figured out it’s been referenced in GTA Online.

And the momentum started picking up after a former Rockstar dev confirmed that this mystery is real and leading to something for fans to find.

This all started with a spider symbol found in the middle of the Heartlands. Fans figured out the spider’s legs mapped out in the game, and they started fishing for clues from there.

Two Literal Question Marks

YouTuber Strange Man explained in their latest video that the trail currently ends with two identical question marks, engraved onto hilltops on separate locations.

Some landmarks also created a question mark in the map itself, and that’s pointed to their next location.

If you were ever curious, you can contribute to solving the mystery yourself. While Strange Man does his own sleuthing, he’s also credited other players who shared clues to him.

So if you want to be part of this story, feel free to start crawling around Red Dead Redemption 2 yourself.

You can watch Strange Man’s video below.