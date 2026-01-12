GTA Online Players Certain Countdown For Casino Game

There are times when you can’t help but be impressed with all the details that Rockstar Games put into GTA Online. After all, they made a fully robust online experience that has kept players engaged for over a decade. They’ve made all manner of heists you can do with both friends and random players, brought back classic characters from the main game for you to have fun with, and there are even things like casinos where you can go and gamble with your money. However, not everyone is happy with some of the ”little details” that were put into these events.

For example, on Reddit, one player asked why there is a countdown clock every time you use the casino wheel:

“I’ve been wondering why the casino wheel in GTA Online uses a 24-hour cooldown instead of resetting at a fixed time each day. A fixed reset would be simple and fair because everyone would know exactly when they can spin again. Instead, the timer starts from the moment you last used the wheel, which just makes it more confusing and inconvenient than it needs to be.”

That’s a fair thing to ask, for if you don’t know the true answer, it might seem like a frivolous thing to have. Multiple players stepped up to answer the question:

“The wheel would be packed with people at the moment of “specific time.””

“Makes it easier for people to miss their spins.

People do less spins = less money, rp and stuff for the player = more player frustration from grinding = they spend money on shark cards

Same reason why every business sell or resupply mission is so tedious, they want their players to give up and just spend real life money.”

That’s a bit cynical, but we do know that Rockstar Games has done certain acts to try to get even MORE money from GTA Online, you have seen the costs and “perks” of GTA+, right?

Others felt that there was a simpler method for getting people to spin the wheel every day:

“I wish it were just “once per day” like the acid lab speed bonus, rather than “24 hours after the last time you spun.””

That would make things a bit more consistent without forcing players to remember “when they did this last” within the last 24 hours. Whether Rockstar Games decides to change this going forward is on them, but the community wouldn’t be opposed to some “tweaks.