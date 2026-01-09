Is GTA Online Still Really Buggy After All These Years?

Whether we want to admit it or not, there isn’t a single game out there that doesn’t have some kind of bug within it. In fact, even if you go back to the old-school arcade games that helped kick off the industry in certain ways, you’ll find glitches and bugs within them, some of which are truly famous. The twist, though, is that while no game is “flawless,” some should be “a lot less buggy” than they currently are. GTA Online has been around since 2013, which means Rockstar Games has had over a decade to fix and adjust things as they pop up. Yet, on Reddit, one player made it clear that the game is hardly flawless in the bug department:

“I’ve been playing more actively recently and am honestly at a loss for words how this is a multi billion dollar game. I genuinely can’t go an hour without being soft locked and having to ALT+F4 out of the game. I know this is nothing new to anyone who’s played this game before, but I feel like it’s only gotten worse.

Everytime I access a computer, start a free roam mission, enter or leave a building, it feels like a solid 20% chance that I will have to stare at a black screen for more than 2 minutes and a 10% chance of being soft locked.”

That’s not great, and what’s worse is that plenty of people added their own experiences to the mix to prove that this person wasn’t a one-off:

“What I don’t understand is that if I’m playing solo in a heist or lobby it so often says there’s a problem with the connection and it kicks me out but if I’m with other players then it’s fine. It can’t be my internet because otherwise I’d have problems all the time.”

“Nothing like the mantrap of doom on casino heist”

“Felt a decline, too. Only since the safehouse in the hills DLC I’ve started experiencing the issues with resupply purchases, DJ rebooks and even starting sales. “Can’t resupply at the moment”, “this DJ isn’t available right now”, and the sales straight up freezing when clicking on “confirm”. Hell, once I couldn’t send out a warehouse tech. I could stand near her and spam E+Enter and she’d just spam her “sure” back at me.”

“It’s ridiculous how many bugs are still present from DAY 1.”

So, clearly there’s a lot going on in GTA Online that Rockstar Games doesn’t like to discuss, and this has many players worried about what the upcoming game might be like when it drops later this year.