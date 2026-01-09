Hideki Kamiya Drops Special Clovers Video Teasing Development On Okami 2!

Currently, gamers are anticipating several titles for 2026. Why wouldn’t they, right? It’s a new year, which means new arrivals, announcements, and so on. While many are wondering about the games we don’t know about yet, there are others who are focusing on the games we do know about, but either don’t have definitive release dates, could easily get delayed, or haven’t been seen in a while. One such title in the last category is Okami 2, which is being made by the team at CLOVERS, which is headed up by the one and only Hideki Kamiya. This is his team that he put together to make games he’s happy about, which is saying something.

The team at CLOVERS made their “debut” at The Game Awards 2024, where they dropped the first teaser for Okami 2. Since then, we’ve heard little to nothing, outside of a New Year’s message from Hideki Kamiya and the CLOVERS team president, promising that work is going down and that they can’t wait to show it off to players and bring joy to them.

If you didn’t believe that statement, a new post from them should be able to change your mind…even if it’s just a little. You see, the CLOVERS team dropped a piece about Kamiya watching over some of the development team as they worked on the game. However, we can’t see any of it because it’s all “top secret, Clovers only!” They’re so mean. But the intent is there:

You gotta love that Kamiya gave the thumbs up at the end to signal that he approves of all this and that things are indeed going smoothly. Or, at least, as smooth as they can be, given that we don’t know the full context of what’s happening on their screens.

While this isn’t much, many in the comments were excited about seeing this, and some even pointed out that on one of the developers’ desks is a white wolf. You know, like Okami is?

What this really speaks to, though, is that CLOVERS isn’t afraid to have some fun and show videos like this to prove that the team really is working hard on things so that they can deliver the game that everyone wants to see. Again, that’s why CLOVERS was formed. Kamiya and his crew wanted to make games that they wanted to see made and would make gamers happy, and in that New Year’s message, they promised that other titles would be made by them in the future…