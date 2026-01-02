Okami 2 Gets Teases From Clovers Studio

With the arrival of 2026 comes the anticipation of many upcoming titles. Some of these games we already know about and are counting down the days for. Others are “unknown,” but the anticipation lies in what may be announced, and how soon we’ll get to enjoy it. The team over at Clovers Studio is working hard on Okami 2, which was announced at The Game Awards in 2024, and many have been thinking about it ever since. This team and project are headed up by Hideki Kamiya himself, who wanted to go back to a style of game-making that truly made him happy.

In a special message on the Clovers Studios site, President Kento Koyama had a little teaser for the second game featuring the canine sun god:

“We are hard at work on the Okami sequel. Although the release is still a ways off, we cannot wait to get the finished game into your hands. We will continue to work tirelessly this year to deliver an experience that surpasses the expectations of players all over the world.”

It’s honestly rather appreciated that he said that Okami 2 is “still a ways off,” as that doesn’t give undue expectations that it could be “rushed out in 2026,” and instead, will be worked on until it’s ready for release.

This is backed up by a similar message from Hideki Kamiya himself, who also spoke in the news post, stating:

“We’ve assembled an elite team of highly-skilled professionals with shared ideals. And while the chaos is as lively as ever, our days are filled with joy and creativity. Ultimately, everyone at CLOVERS is united around a single desire: to deliver fun to our players. That’s our one and only mission, and it will remain that way this year, next year, and all the years after that. With my like-minded comrades at my side, I am truly looking forward to another year of lively chaos.”

You might think he’s joking a bit too much there, but he’s actually speaking honestly. Kamiya has had a rather unique gaming career, making some of the most beloved titles across multiple companies one day…and then seeing the decline of what he loved to do on another. He even had a one-year non-compete clause when he left Platinum Games, and that’s what led to him slowly getting the pieces together to make Clover.

Now, he’s making a game he REALLY wants to develop, and we look forward to the finished result.