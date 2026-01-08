Atlus Drops Special Video Teasing Persona Franchises Future

If you look at its history, the Persona franchise is arguably one of the most inspirational tales of game development around. Atlus made the first two titles to middling success and realized that they had to “change things up” to save both the franchise and their company. Sure enough, the 3rd title was a huge hit, and many consider the 4th to be one of the best RPGs ever made. Then, the 5th title hit and finally shattered the “barrier” that was holding back the fanbase, allowing the series to become iconic. 2026 is the 30th anniversary of the series, and Atlus is well aware of this fact.

First, the team dropped a special piece of new art focusing on the main protagonists across the five main games, which you can see above. Then, Kazuhisa Wada, who is the general producer for the franchise, appeared in a special video honoring fans who have helped make this anniversary truly possible.

To that end, he promised that Atlus would have “special events” coming out this year, including new merchandise for gamers to get, as well as things likely tied to some of the titles that are currently out. Arguably the most important thing, though, was that Wada teased the franchise’s future:

A message from Kazuhisa Wada on the Persona series 💖 #P30th pic.twitter.com/uC66RyB0sZ — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) January 8, 2026

While it’s not much, he did reaffirm that Persona 4 Revival is still in production. This is the latest remake that has gone on with Atlus, which isn’t surprising, given that the remake of the 3rd game sold over a million units in a single day, which was a record for the series. Mixed in with that update statement was that Atlus is working “on the series future,” which means that they are indeed, hopefully, working on the 6th entry that fans have wanted a true announcement on for years.

We’re not exaggerating that statement, either, as the success of the 5th game made many feel that the 6th game would come out sooner rather than later, to capitalize on the momentum they had gained. Instead, Atlus chose to go the spinoff route and make more games featuring the Phantom Thieves, including a recent mobile spinoff that’s a gacha title, because of course they did that.

Anyway, if Wada’s words are to be taken at face value, there will be some special “announcements” going on this year that fans will enjoy, and hopefully, the full reveal of Persona 6 will be one of them. Until then, let the anniversary celebration begin!