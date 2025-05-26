Sandfall Interactive Head Has Huge Praise For Persona 5

While video games often seek to “be their own things” and “stand on their own two feet,” the best ones are those that truly take inspiration from what came before and then seek to tweak and twist things to fit their own worlds. We’ve seen this countless times over, and it can often lead to exceptional titles. A more recent example of this is Clair Obscur Expedition 33. The title by Sandfall Interactive wasn’t just an incredible RPG, but it paid tribute to many that came before it, including games like Persona 5 by Atlus. You didn’t have to look too hard to see some of the inspirations from that JRPG.

Enter creative director Guillaume Broche, who chatted with DenfaminicoGamer about the title he worked on, and in the midst of that, he praised the epic Atlus title for all that it did, especially regarding how the team handled combat and the UI. Here is a translation from Genki:

“I think Persona 5 is the best game in the world when it comes to battle depictions and UI design. I was greatly influenced by the dramatic camera changes every time the player operates, and how it unfolds like watching a movie.”

There you have it! The team at Sandfall loved what they saw before and then took notes/cues from it as they went about making their own RPG. In Sandfall’s game, though, it wasn’t just about the “vibe,” it was about the timing. The game is very much about learning the “rhythm” of each foe and being able to either dodge or parry attacks so that you can stay alive and deal massive damage. That’s what helps separate its battle system from others, including titles from Atlus, which are far more turn-based in structure.

Going back to the UI design, it’s true that Atlus knows how to do those better than anyone, but the team also noted in the past that those designs are a pain to do. After all, they have to not only design each one to be special, but they have to flow in and out of one another to ensure that the player gets to where they want to go. That’s a lot of time dedicated to menus! Yet, they did it, and the results are iconic as a result.

The lesson here is clear. If you want to make games, you don’t have to “turn away from what came before.” You need to just “make it your own” and be sure to heap praise on them later.