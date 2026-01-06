The Grand Theft Auto 6 Mapping Project Just Removed The Panhandle – Why?

The Grand Theft Auto 6 mapping project just made a huge change.

What Is The GTA 6 Mapping Project Again?

This is a fan project to map the world of Grand Theft Auto 6 prior to the game’s actual release. Of course, we know that Rockstar will share the map of Leonida and its surrounding locations once the game is out.

This project is really about giving the fans something to do while they wait on the game’s release. Along the way, everyone hopes that they can pick up on some details that Rockstar has ‘hidden in plain sight,’ as one might put it.

We reported on the project in September 2025, and they started work on it even earlier than that. But this latest update may surprise everyone who even had a tangential interest in it.

What Changed This Time?

GTAForums user lxr shared news of the map YANIS V10 finally coming out. And at the top of the list of changes was removing the panhandle.

Since Rockstar confirmed that Leonida was based on Florida, the fans decided that they must have also added an area that was similar to the Florida panhandle.

This is the northwestern part of the state that borders the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama, and Georgia. Because of the way its borders were defined, it really does look like a handle to the rest of Florida. If you look at a US map, the whole state appears to be shaped like a pan tilted upwards.

Why Remove The Panhandle?

There is no really alarming or shocking reason for this change. The mapmakers realized that they could not find sufficient information that tells them about the panhandle.

As a result, they were making guesses with zero basis on Leonida’s panhandle. The rest of the map was laid out by looking carefully at the trailers and promotional art.

These fans painstakingly made measurements and estimates. They identified every home, building, even tree that’s appeared in a picture or trailer and placed them in the map.

This change simply reflects the lack of information about the panhandle. If Rockstar shares future trailers or pictures that confirms the panhandle exists, they will work to map it in.

Should The Fans Really Be Concerned?

The reason fans paid attention to this change is the earlier versions of the map made Leonida appear much larger. But once again, the mapping project is more of an ARG played by the fans who are also budding cartographers themselves.

It’s possible that Leonida will have a panhandle, even if we can’t see or go to it at launch. Rockstar can always add it in after the fact, especially if it makes fans excited for that game’s version of Grand Theft Auto Online.