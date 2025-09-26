What is The GTA VI Mapping Project?

This is the fan project to watch in the leadup to launch.

A few fans have taken Grand Theft Auto 6 speculation to a whole new level than seems reasonable. And yet, somehow, it all totally makes sense.

Introducing The GTA VI Mapping Project

A GTAForums thread has provided this introduction the project:

More than a decade after, it’s time to get this show back on the road once.

We’re analysing every inch of GTA VI media to identify buildings, landmarks and locales of Miami and Florida recreated in GTA VI’s Vice City.

Just like in Los Santos/Blaine County, most buildings in Vice City have a real life counterpart somewhere.

By carefully looking at every screenshot, trailer or video available, our goal is to get a better understanding of the geography of Vice City and its surrounding areas, and ultimately, trying to recreate the GTA VI map.

Why Map Grand Theft Auto 6 If The Game Is Not Out Yet?

YouTuber Basement Gamer Bros has laid out a nice explanation for why they have started this project.

Of course, some gamers like having a map for their games, and some don’t. It can be a matter of personal taste, but it also depend on what kind of game it is.

It’s true that it can spoil the game, if the game places a huge emphasis on exploration. Basement Gamer Bros argues that Rockstar’s games are different.

In particular, because Rockstar makes giant open worlds, you can spend hours returning and finding new things to do in the same location. Truthfully, Rockstar is not the only developer that makes games like that.

But with Rockstar’s scale and production values, there’s a lot more to their game worlds than in others. It doesn’t hurt that Rockstar has a fandom big enough to support these efforts.

How They’re Doing This Is Wild, Though

As they hinted at above, these fans are using some prior knowledge to build this map together. They already have a map of Vice City, and we know Rockstar based parts of the map from real world locations in the US.

But they’re going even further than that. As Basement Gamer Bros revealed, they’re even using vertex points (that’s geometry) to figure out the exact angles buildings are positioned in the map.

That level of attention to detail reflects more than dedication. It suggests that some of the fans working on this have knowledge in higher math, cartography, mapmaking, and maybe even making computer graphics.

Prior fan efforts have proven very successful in mapping out Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. So there’s a good chance that these mapping projects will figure out most of Leonidas before the game finally releases. And that’s why fans will want to follow these mapmaking projects in the months ahead.