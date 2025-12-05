Borderlands 4 Players Want Enemy Vehicle Combat

Something that sometimes happens in video game development, and playing video games in general, is that you get so wrapped up in what’s right in front of you and what you want to do/need to do that you can miss the obvious thing that needs to be done. It happens to all of us, and thus, when you do catch “what’s missing,” it hits you like a ton of bricks, because you can’t believe that you didn’t realize it before. In the case of Borderlands 4, some players realized on Reddit that for all the open-world spaces that the game has, and the enemies it provides, and the weapons you all possess, there is no enemy vehicular combat to go up against:

“We switch to a large open world that offers opportunity for some enemy vehicle mayhem and chases but yet….theres zero.”

When the Redditor pointed that out, many were surprised that they hadn’t realized that before, and joined them in wanting this to happen. Others posted not only what they wanted to see from such combat, but also an explanation as to why we likely haven’t gotten it:

“There’s dino riders. I wish we could also ride dinos.

But compared to other BL games, there are not a lot of wide open spaces where you’d usually encounter enemy vehicles.”

And that seems odd, doesn’t it? The game promised more open spaces, and it did deliver, even if players weren’t totally impressed by them, and having enemy vehicle chases and battles through some of these open areas would’ve elevated the game to a much higher level.

Some went in another direction, though, and pointed out that vehicles in and of themselves aren’t the easiest to use in Borderlands 4:

“I hate using the vehicles not only because of the fps stutter they cause but also cause there’s no big open areas like dahl highlands, open tundras or salt flats to drive around in.”

Again, given the game’s “open-world sections,” you’d think that the team would’ve gone out of its way to ensure that vehicles had plenty of space to roam around in.

Then, some games pointed out that previous attempts at vehicular combat weren’t exactly the best:

“Yeah once I finished, I realised that there was no vehicular combat – I was confused at first but the remembered how tedious it felt before and that I didn’t miss it.”

Do you miss it? Do you think the DLC should add it? Let us know!