Gearbox Dev Promises The Next Few Weeks Of Borderlands 4 “Will Be A Treat”

It looks like Gearbox is taking care of their devs.

Gearbox Associate Creative Director Grant Kao owed up to the lack of an update for Borderlands 4 this week.

As you can see in this week’s patch notes, Gearbox met the bare minimum expectations. All of the weekly activities have been updated and that’s it.

Grant shared this statement regarding this week’s patch:

Regarding the repeat, we had a minor hiccup found during the holiday last week and instead of scrambling people to test a new minor patch I made the call to just repeat a previous week.

Hang tight because next couple weeks will get be a treat, I promise.

So Gearbox did have a minor update scheduled this week, which could have had a bug fix or a new rebalance. But they got ahead of a new bug that could have emerged if they pushed this update forward.

In other words, we avoided a situation where another update that was supposed to fix something in the game, would accidentally break something else. We’re sure you remember that Gearbox had been pushing updates like this forward in the past few weeks.

This implies something that the fans may not realize that Gearbox and their publisher Take-Two is also doing right. Gearbox is pacing their updates, and that means they are not likely to be dealing with crunch or overworking in some other way right now.

It may inconvenience the fans, even as they are looking for a more substantial endgame. But Take-Two is presumably doing the right thing in this situation. In taking account of all the stakeholders, they understand that they should side with the developers here.

What Holiday “Treats” Does Gearbox Have In Store?

In the long term, we expect Gearbox to deliver on their promises for cross-save cross-progression across multiple platforms, as well as that Nintendo Switch 2 port.

In regards to the endgame, we know that Rockstar already has a roadmap in place. But we hope that they are already planning changes to make that Year 1 roadmap more substantial to meet their community’s expectations.

And of course, we cannot forget the first upcoming DLC Vault Hunter, C4SH. That’s scheduled for Q1 2026, but Gearbox can start dropping hints before that.

We may see some unannounced Easter eggs, and even stuff in the weekly activities, that will hint towards C4SH and his introduction. So we’ll see what Gearbox has planned for the rest of the year.