Would Low Review Scores “Sour” The GTA 6 Experience?

Rarely are there things that are a “sure thing” in the video game space. Even when it comes to franchises that continually sell well, that doesn’t mean that EVERY game they release will sell well, or that they’ll be received well. A certain FPS franchise comes to mind on that front. When it comes to Rockstar Games, that development team is known for making some of the best games ever and taking the time needed to ensure that the games come out as great as possible. GTA 6 seems like a “sure thing” in the eyes of most fans…but what happens if the first reviews don’t say that?

On Reddit, a person straight-up asked what people would think if GTA 6 got some low or average review scores. The score they used was a 7/10 from the site IGN, which has been blasted in the past for some of its review scores for certain titles and the “reasoning” behind the scores. In fact, some straight-up called out the bias that certain journalists have toward certain games:

“i think anything less than 10 would be ragebait.”

“Id react by not letting someone else’s opinion effect my decision and enjoyment. Game reviews are all opinion based from the person doing the review”

And that last one is arguably the most important statement you’ll hear about the review front. Just looking at recent games that have come out in 2025, you see titles that got high review scores…but once gamers played them, they noticed all the flaws and issues that held them down. Capcom and Gearbox Software had potential “Game of the Year” contenders coming into 2025, and the titles they released had good review scores…but were blasted by fans afterward, showing that what the reviewer saw most definitely wasn’t what the gamer saw.

Flipping that around, there has been backlash to certain Switch 2 review scores, as they weren’t “bad,” but it was clear that the reviewer had bias toward either the game or the genre that it was in, leading to a bad score that brought multiple Metacritic ratings down.

Pretty much everyone is excited for GTA 6, and why wouldn’t they be? The last mainline entries were near-masterpieces and are still praised to this day. As such, Rockstar Games is trying its best to take the next step forward in terms of quality. If someone doesn’t like the game? That’s fine! However, don’t let a few low scores stop you from trying the game yourself.