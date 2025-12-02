Fans Wonder If Rockstar Games Should Market GTA 6 More, Even With The Delay

You may have noticed that we’ve been “probing the fanbase” to see what their various opinions are about GTA 6 and what Rockstar Games is doing with it. Obviously, many people want to continue talking about the delay and how it’ll affect things, including whether it’ll get delayed into 2027. Others are focusing on gameplay elements and what the world will be like. Finally, there is a group of people who wonder if Rockstar should take advantage of the “growing gap” in the game’s release to “market the title more.” More specifically, they want to see more of the game over time, versus just in a few key moments, or in the months leading up to release.

The debate has been filling up Reddit recently, and while many would like for things to “roll out at a regular pace,” some are fine with Rockstar Games taking the approach that they are right now:

“Them not releasing info often doesn’t kill hype, it does the opposite. Everyone already knows about GTA 6, many many many people already know they’ll buy the game. Scarcity is by far one of the biggest drivers of hype and excitement. The first time GTA 6 was even mentioned by Rockstar it made headlines. Scarcity works well when the brand is highly confident in the success of its product, and considering the success of rockstar and the gta franchise as a whole, it’s no surprise Rockstar has the confidence and ability to market the game in such a way, they know the hype will never go away.

Any screenshot, leak, trailer, any official info generates MASSIVE engagement. If they started releasing info monthly, then the hype would stop growing the way it has. “

They’re not wrong. There are certain titles that “build up hype” via certain monthly posts and updates, if not daily and weekly, like a certain Nintendo fighting game franchise. Other times, though, a “less is more” approach works, as it allows the fanbase to speculate on what might be shown next, and then, the developer or publisher can “shock them all” by doing something they didn’t expect.

Right now, Rockstar Games may not be in the “best light” because of the most recent delay and certain behind-the-scenes woes, but its upcoming title is still the most anticipated thing of 2026. Will it hurt to not get the game until 2027? Sure! But that’ll just make the hype all the more palpable, because fans will still talk about it until the day the game arrives.