What Is The Fate Of GTA Online Once GTA 6 Arrives?

There are many reasons why GTA 6 took so long to come out. Yes, the delays have been “soul-crushing” for many, but that’s not the only reason. Given past history, you’d think that the team at Rockstar Games would start working on the next title, or at least a spinoff, once the main content and DLC for the previous entry were done. In the case of the 5th game, though, the arrival of GTA Online changed everything. This allowed players to dive into a large-scale online world and take on all sorts of jobs, missions, and so on to create their own criminal empires, and it made Rockstar a LOT of money. Like, seriously, they did really well.

As such, it’s fair that on places like Reddit, many are wondering what will happen to GTA Online once the next title officially drops:

“With the release of the new title next year, what do you think will happen with your progression in GTA 5 Online? Are you hoping that everything you’ve built will transfer over, or would you prefer a clean slate for everyone? And once those servers are up and running, do you think they will keep the servers for the previous title running as well? Given the insane costs, I don’t think they can—or will—use the resources to keep both running simultaneously.”

It’s a fair question, and one that Rockstar Games hasn’t teased as of yet. The belief, based on what happened before, is that the upcoming title will get a completely new online mode for players to dive into, complete with new maps, missions, customization options, graphics overhaul, etc. But, does that mean that the original online mode will shut down?

“Clean slate for everyone, gta online will still have a massive playerbase for heists and rp and people who prefer the mechanics , gta 6 online will have rp and heists as well but it will be different I’m sure.”

That’s a common assumption amongst the fanbase. Rockstar would be foolish, at first, to drop the OG online mode when not everyone will get the new game right at launch. Having simultaneous massive online worlds may be difficult to maintain, but they can likely pull it off.

Then again, others think that it’ll stay online at first, but then slowly lose support over time, so that focus can be on the new online mode, which is also fair, and something we’ve seen with other franchises in the past. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.