Resident Evil Survival Unit Has Been Played By Over 2M Players

Resident Evil is a massive franchise for Capcom and a staple of the survival horror genre. Spanning decades of releases at this point, there’s a wide range of games you can get into. So outside of the mainline series, there are spinoff games that might pique your interest. One of those games, Resident Evil Survival Unit, just launched earlier this month. What makes this game a bit different is that it’s a free-to-play mobile title available on both iOS and Android.

Those of you who have been playing through the game are part of the reason it just hit a new milestone. Thanks to Eurogamer, we’re learning that the title just hit a new milestone that will hopefully hold some players over until the next major release hits the marketplace. Of course, we’ll just have to see whether the developers behind this game can retain the players who have started the gameplay experience this month.

Resident Evil Survival Unit Hits 2M Downloads

That’s right, just over a week after its launch, Resident Evil Survival Unit has surpassed 2 million downloads. This is an impressive feat, but the hard part now is for developers to keep players engaged in the game for the long haul. This survival strategy game puts players in the role of a mysterious protagonist who awakens in an abandoned hospital in Raccoon City.

It turns out players are just test subjects for the Umbrella Corporation. Now to uncover answers, players are on an uphill battle as they fight off the infected and solve puzzles. However, you won’t be alone, as you’ll find a wide range of familiar faces from the past Resident Evil games to lend a hand.

To celebrate the milestone, there’s a new promotional redemption code that players can redeem now. All you need to do is enter the code “2M SURVIVORS” and with it, you’ll get an Advanced Flare Gun, a Special Flare Gun, Food, Lumber, Iron, Oil, and Gems. That should help you out as you progress through the game.

Meanwhile, we know that in February we’ll be moving on to the next major Resident Evil game release. Resident Evil Requiem looks to take players back to where it all started again by venturing into Raccoon City, thirty years after its demise.