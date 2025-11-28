GTA 6 Fans Discuss Their Feelings About Key Protagonist

One of the most important things that most video games have to do is create a protagonist, or protagonists, that resonate with the player. Yes, not all games, such as sports simulator titles, have to deal with this, but many other genres do. The protags are important because they are the “viewing glass” through which the game and gameplay go through. In the case of GTA 6, the team at Rockstar Games decided to have the first male and female pair of protagonists via Jason and Lucia, and many are curious how the story will play out for both of them.

Over on Reddit, one person asked the honest question of what people thought about Jason, based on how he’s changed visually from the trailers we’ve gotten so far:

“Personally, I’m happy that he at least looks better in trailer 2

In the first trailer, he looked a bit off Imo

And in the leaks, (that we of course, warrant supposed to see) he look too damn skinny

I love the fact that he looks like a actual protagonist and not Jesse Pickman from breaking bad”

He’s not wrong there. Both Jason and Lucia got some “glow-ups” from the first trailer to the second, and the second one didn’t hesitate to show off that Jason was pretty jacked, undoubtedly partly because of his military background that has been confirmed by Rockstar. Sure enough, many comments on the Reddit thread were about his “hotness” and physique:

“Like Ryan Gosling from the place beyond the pines movie.”

“He’s a tall, handsome, jacked, cool dude who won’t hesitate to slap the shit out of someone for holding out on him. Basically, he’s everything I’m not, which is why he’s the perfect GTA character. I’m stoked.”

“I was confused and fell in love.”

“He looks pretty cool to me can’t wait to play as him when the game comes out.”

So, yeah, people clearly resonate with him…and based on some of the OTHER comments we saw…some “resonate” with him a bit too much…just saying.

Regardless, this is a good thing that people are liking his looks and what little we know about his character without having the full picture. GTA 6 still hasn’t fully talked about its story campaign outside of basic things that happen to Jason and Lucia. The trailers have teased a “story of trust” between the two and how they have to work together to escape the trouble they’re in, and many are looking forward to seeing it unfold.