Fan-Made GTA 6 Map In The Works

The power of fandom can be a truly beautiful thing, and show up in ways that you didn’t expect. In the gaming space, this is especially so. We’ve seen all manner of works from gaming fans over the years, from fan art to custom videos, to game mods, to even full-on games made by fans to pay tribute to what came before…or to do things better than the actual creators. It happens more than you think. So, what does this have to do with GTA 6? Simply put, with the new delay taking the game until at least November 2026, some gamers on the official Reddit for the game have decided to undergo a massive challenge.

Specifically, they’re going to create the entire game’s map, based on confirmed info and the infamous leak from a few years back. Not only that, the project is headed up by one of the mods on the Reddit:

“As many of you know, a massive GTA 6 footage leak dropped back in September 2022, sending the community into a frenzy. Excitement for the game was through the roof, and fans were eager to explore every detail of the new world. That’s when the GTA VI Mapping Discord server was born — a hub for dedicated players determined to piece together the map, analyze every frame, and uncover the city’s secrets long before the official release.

Many people ask, “What’s the point of predicting what the map will look like?” Well, besides flexing serious detective skills, it’s also a lot of fun imagining where we’ll be causing chaos, racing cars, or just getting lost in Vice City before anyone else even steps foot there. The members of GTA VI Mapping use their detective skills fueled by love for GTA 6.”

The mod later goes on to break down all the references they’re using, how they’re going to make it “interactive,” and so on. The promise of getting it done BEFORE Rockstar drops the game next year, if it comes out next year, adds a little bit of pressure on things, but it should be fun nonetheless.

Not to mention, this would be a “creative outlet” for the many fans who participate in this project to focus on something constructive instead of being sad that the game got delayed again, and we still don’t have the third trailer, and so on.

We’ll keep you posted on how the project goes, and what the final result looks like…whenever they get done.