Will A Canceled Music Feature Be “Returned” Via GTA 6?

Given Rockstar Games’ track record with content, you’d think that they would only rarely cancel things, as they’ve got the platform, manpower, and money to do just about anything they want. Within reason, of course. However, one prominent insider is stating that some canceled content that Rockstar took out of its online content may come to GTA 6. You see, for the online portion of its last entry, the team intended to let players have the ability to remix music from the game. However, it never came to pass, even with insiders making it clear that it was being developed at the time.

Fast forward to now, and on the GTAForums, one of those insiders was back and letting players know that the music-focused content would likely return for the upcoming game:

“Yeah. R* had plans to update the Record A Studios in GTAO to add Beaterator-alike features letting you make custom mixes and such, but all of this ended up being canned.

But we’ll definitely see it in VI. A mobile radio/music player is a small step compared to this.”

To be clear, this hasn’t been confirmed by Rockstar Games in any way, but if you think about it, it does make sense to have something like this. First of all, in 2013, when the last game came out, music remixes were far more limited, as not everyone could do them, or wanted to do them. Nowadays, it’s a classic thing to do on the internet, especially with social media.

Second, we know that music will be a part of GTA 6, outside of the standard soundtrack, as the game’s official art, including the one above, highlights musicians, and definitely rappers, playing a part in the events to come. So, you could go into the studio to craft your own beats for one reason or another.

Finally, this would be a cool way for players to “show their stuff” and then “share their stuff” to showcase just what they can do with the OST of the title and see what special flows can be crafted in-game.

Plus, for the inevitable return of the online functionality, if they were to take this remixing ability there, Rockstar could add tracks from past titles for gamers to have fun with, or possibly even remix licensed tracks, depending on what Rockstar thinks would be best for its “Music Library.”

But again, until this is confirmed, it’s only a rumor.