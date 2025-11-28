Remedy Has Filed A Trademark For Control: Resonant

It looks like Remedy is set to announce a new game soon.

As reported by MP1st, a new trademark has been filed in Europe for the name Control: Resonance.

The filing is named to Nordia Attorneys at Law LTD. However, as MP1st explains, Nordia is Remedy’s law firm, and they have been filing these trademark applications on their behalf.

What We Know About Control’s Sequel

Remedy confirmed that they were working on a sequel to Control in November 2022. However, they probably started much earlier, because they had previously been referring to the game as Codename Heron.

In February of last year, Remedy acquired the IP rights for Control back from publisher 505 Games. This occurred in the fallout of 505 Games joining the wave of industry layoffs in 2023.

Remedy brought the sequel to Annapurna Interactive. However, after turmoil in Annapurna led to the 25 person staff leaving the company, Remedy had to reassure the public that their publishing deal with Annapurna was still in place.

Most recently, Remedy confirmed that the Control sequel was in full production. While they have been giving these updates to the public through their financial reports, Remedy still hasn’t unveiled the title to the public.

Will The Control Sequel Be At The Game Awards?

MP1st themselves led speculation that Remedy could reveal the sequel at this year’s The Game Awards. Remedy does seem to have worked closely with Geoff Keighley’s events in recent years (and yes, we’re sure they’re paying for it).

So if Remedy is ready to reveal the game, they are highly likely to be presenting it at the awards show. If you think about it, there’s literally no event left this year to present it.

Is Now The Right Time To Reveal Control: Resonance?

We can’t tell if Remedy feels pressured to reveal their next Control project or if they planned all of this in advance. But it does seem to be a good time to make this announcement.

Unfortunately, Remedy wasn’t able to make FBC: Firebreak the live service hit that they hoped it would be. This follows a rough number of years after Alan Wake 2 failed to break even, in spite of widespread critical acclaim.

Remedy will still be working on FBC: Firebreak in the near future. They also have a Max Payne 1&2 Remake in the works with Rockstar.

But now is clearly the time to announce their other upcoming projects. And if it happens that the Control sequel was next in line, then that’s what they have ready to reveal next.

It is possible that Remedy will make this reveal, but the game may not quite be ready to release. In any case, that’s one more title to look forward to in this year’s TGAs.