Remedy Entertainment Reveals Control 2 Has Entered Full Production

Remedy Entertainment has had quite a few title hits over the years, but in 2019, they saw a brand new IP launch. Control was an action-adventure game that became a hit. Fans enjoyed this new thrilling supernatural storyline, and fortunately, we knew that a sequel was inbound. Today, we’re getting a small update on the progress of the upcoming Control 2.

Developers at Remedy Entertainment are still chipping away with this upcoming installment. However, thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re discovering that Remedy Entertainment has gone into full production this year. That news originates from a financial results call where we learned that the team working on the game could scale up to full production.

Outside of that, there wasn’t much revealed about this new game. However, it at least tells us there’s nothing that had developers hung up when trying to determine how to take the story and gameplay for this sequel.

We learned late last year that this upcoming sequel will be developed as an action RPG experience. Furthermore, early last year, Remedy Entertainment obtained the full rights to the Control IP. Of course, we know there are a couple of other projects at Remedy Entertainment.

Outside of Control 2, we know the developers are also working on a remake compilation for Max Payne and Max Payne 2. Likewise, they are developing their first multiplayer gameplay experience with FBC: Firebreak. While we’re waiting to learn when the developers intend to release the Max Payne remake compilation and Control 2, we know that this year will at least see the launch of FBC: Firebreak.

In the meantime, if you have yet to pick up and play Control, the game is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video of the game below.