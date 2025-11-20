Silent Hill 2 Xbox Achievement List Surfaces Online Before Official Announcement

For what felt like an eternity, Silent Hill fans have been left in the dark. It was an IP that seemingly Konami forgot to really show any love and care. The past few games had been less than stellar, and eventually, we landed in a long hiatus. But something changed not too long ago. Konami dusted off the IP and revealed it was coming back in a big way. That initial announcement also confirmed that a Silent Hill 2 remake was in the works.

Initially, the remake terrified fans, who felt it wouldn’t come close to the source material Team Silent had once delivered. Add in the fact that Bloober Team was the developer behind the project. This was their biggest IP to date and an opportunity to show they could deliver something truly remarkable. Fortunately, they pulled it off for fans, but the unfortunate part is that this game was locked to PC and PlayStation 5. We never saw it arrive on Xbox, but that’s likely to change soon.

Silent Hill 2 Achievement List Leaks Online

It appears the exclusivity deal for Silent Hill 2 is coming to an end. The game could be arriving on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles very soon. There’s been plenty of leaks in the past suggesting it’s on the way, but so far, there hasn’t been an official announcement. Still, one clue to its arrival is that the achievement list was posted online before its reveal.

This stems back to True Achievements, which posted the list. Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re also finding out that these are the same achievements that can be found through the PlayStation 5’s trophy system. So you’re not going to get anything extra here compared to what was available on the PS5 release.

That said, we have the Xbox Partner Showcase later today. This event is all about third-party games coming to the Xbox Series X/S platforms. So we very well could see the official trailer for the game on Xbox in just a few hours.

While we wait for the official reveal to happen, one thing we know is that Silent Hill 2 remake fans are hoping for the Born From A Wish DLC. That section of gameplay was not featured in the remake, and perhaps the reveal of the game coming to Xbox would also give a chance to reveal that this DLC is also heading our way.