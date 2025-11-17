Xbox Partner Preview Showcase Confirmed

We might be closing out this year soon. 2026 is coming fast, and with it a slew of exciting new games to dig into. However, we’re not quite done with showcases for 2025. In fact, Microsoft has revealed that a new Xbox Partner Preview is coming our way this week. If you haven’t done so already, here’s when you can mark your calendars.

Get ready, as on November 20, 2025, we’ll get a new showcase event from the folks at Microsoft. This Xbox event is centered around third-party support. So we shouldn’t go into the show expecting anything from their extensive first-party team lineup. However, we will get some new looks at games already unveiled to the public, along with some brand new reveals.

Xbox Partner Preview Confirmed For November 20

Thanks to the Xbox Wire, we’re getting official word on the showcase. As mentioned, the event will take place on November 20, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST. What we don’t have is any insight into how long this stream will last. That said, we are aware of a few games that will reportedly be featured at this showcase.

As noted on the official Xbox Wire, we’re getting our next look at Reanimal, Tides of Annihilation, and 007 First Light. Furthermore, it is said that unannounced games will be featured during the show. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait and see what those games turn out to be. Nevertheless, we also know that all the games featured during this show will be Xbox Play Anywhere titles. That means one copy will grant you access across consoles, PC, and supported gaming handhelds.

As this is an Xbox showcase, you can watch it live across various Xbox social media channels online. So, for instance, you can find it available on YouTube and Twitch. There is also a notice for those who plan to co-stream the event. There may be some disruptions caused by bots beyond Microsoft’s control. Of course, there’s also the chance you’ll deal with copyrighted music from the various trailers, so that’s another area to be mindful of when you’re planning out your content creations.

However, for now, we at least have a date and time to check in and see what some of these third-party developers have been cooking up. Beyond that, we’re ready to see when Xbox is going to pull back the veil and showcase some more of their own first-party projects heading our way throughout 2026.