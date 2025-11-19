Some GTA 6 Fans Aren’t Digging The “One Year Away” Countdown

We’ve been talking a lot today about the new “countdown” that’s been going on for GTA 6, and it’s easy to see why. After all, the game is now “officially” one year away from release, based on the latest delay that Rockstar Games has put on it. As we’ve covered, gamers are a bit “mixed” on things, as they wanted the game to come out in May 2026, as previously planned, and the fact that there’s a new delay holding that back is depressing them quite a bit. In fact, when someone on Reddit posted the “new countdown” for the game’s release, not everyone was jumping for joy:

“The fact that the game would’ve originally released around this time…”

“Fells like i am stuck in a time loop forced to suffer.”

“Rest now brother, I’ll see you Valhalla.”

So, yeah, people are a BIT depressed about things, and that’s also not hard to see why. After all, they COULD have been playing the game right now, or be just days away from it, if the initial thought release date occurred. And now, when they were close to just “six months away” from the release of the game, it got delayed another six months.

Plus, the belief among many in the fanbase is that Rockstar Games could easily delay it again to further “give themselves more time” to do what they feel they need to. And yes, that’s absolutely possible, given that the title has already had two major delays. Thus, the doom and gloom continue:

“For the 3rd time, we’re one year away…”

“Not getting hyped until I know for certain that it’s coming out on that date.”

“1 year from now we will be waiting for it to come out in a year.”

“It’s 10/10 getting delayed again.”

Now, to be fair, not everyone in this thread had doom on their minds. Some asked others to “cheer up,” and others felt that a delay wouldn’t happen due to certain financial factors involved:

“Rockstar can’t afford to delay it again, the last delay was already deeply unpopular and Rockstars reputation is at its worst with the union busting recently. I imagine they’d rather release it next November regardless, then do whatever else they need with post launch patches. Another delay at this point would be catastrophic for them and their reputation.”

In the end, while the “new final countdown” has begun, we can only wait to see what happens, regardless of whether a release or a delay comes into play for GTA 6.