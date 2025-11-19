CD Projekt Red Reacts To Nomination That GTA 6 Also Received

Lost in the hubbub of recent news and such here on Gameranx is that The Game Awards are only a few weeks away. This show, hosted by Geoff Keighley, is an event that is known for many things, including being incredibly controversial in both its format and who wins certain awards. Keeping things objective, for now, one of the things The Game Awards did was reveal the “Most Anticipated Game” award category, and in it were The Witcher 4, GTA 6, 007 First Light, Marvel’s Wolverine, and Resident Evil Requiem. A nice set of games that indeed feels like the titles most gamers want to play.

As noted by Gamespot, one of the teams that reacted to this nomination was CD Projekt Red, who noted:

“A huge thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone in our community for your love and support,” and that they are “extremely humbled and honored.”

Now, whether they win will depend on fans, as they’re the ones voting on this category. Sure, it may seem like an “easy lock” for GTA 6 to win, especially after the delay that it had to push the game to late 2026, but it’s not so clear-cut.

For example, with CD Projekt Red’s title, many are curious to see what the game is like, especially with Ciri as the protagonist now. Furthermore, the first trailer for that game dropped at The Game Awards last year and featured the power of Unreal Engine 5 in amazing ways. So, if it’s able to translate that into gameplay, and CD Projekt Red recaptures the magic that they had with Geralt of Rivia, things are looking good.

Then, there’s the title with Wolverine, which has been teased for a long time with no new information until a little while back. Many are eager to unleash the adamantium claws and go postal on all sorts of bad guys. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if The Game Awards had a trailer for the game during this year’s show.

Oh, and James Bond is not one to simply be ignored. After all, his game will be much different from the 007 titles of the past, due to this being before he got that designation.

Finally, Capcom is going full-tilt with the latest entry in its horror franchise, as they’re bringing things back to Raccoon City and doing their best to terrify gamers!

So, there’s a lot to anticipate in 2026, and this only scratches the surface of it!