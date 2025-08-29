Most Of CD Projekt Red’s Developers Are Working On The Witcher 4

The Witcher 4 is still the biggest project CD Projekt Red is currently working on. This development studio recently released an earnings report discussing the current projects that development teams are working on. Fortunately, we already knew in advance what CD Projekt Red was developing. However, it’s always reassuring to know that developers are still making progress on their current projects rather than hitting roadblocks.

Don’t expect too much information here. However, the latest earnings report does not break down the number of developers working on the various projects. Likewise, this only shows the figures from the end of July. Over the past few weeks, further adjustments may have been made across the different teams.

CD Projekt Red’s Current Engaged Projects

Thanks to Tweak Town, we’re learning about the latest CD Projekt Red earnings report, which provided investors with a new breakdown. The previous figures for the development teams came in April of this year. However, we are now gaining some insight that extends up to July 31, 2025.

Overall, the main focus at the development studio is The Witcher 4. That hasn’t changed, as the number of developers has increased from 422 to 444. This title is currently in full production and will be the next game we see from this team. However, beyond that, we do have Cyberpunk 2 still in production. This team, based at a new studio location in the United States, has increased from 96 to 116 developers.

However, there are also projects Sirius and Hadar. Both of which have seen minimal increase when it comes to the number of developers working on the projects. From there, we have the generic shared services and other project figures, which are also approximately the same as those for project Sirius and Hadar.

All in all, there’s a total of 799 developers attached to CD Projekt Red. Again, most of the effort is shipping out The Witcher 4. We haven’t seen too many marketing materials for that game, but we do know that this time around, we’ll be stepping into the role of Ciri. Hopefully, that game manages to deliver in a big way. After all, it’s following up after the iconic installment of the series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.