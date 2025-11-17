What Will The First GTA 6 Mods Be?

Given the current gaming technology and just overall computer/console technology, something that will undoubtedly happen once GTA 6 arrives is that some people will dive into the code and attempt to “mod it” to their will. Mods may have started out as nothing more than “gamers having fun,” but it’s becoming a massive community of its own, and many look forward to the creations that certain modders and mod teams have when it comes to certain games. The question that one Redditor has is about what will be the first ones made for the Rockstar Games title. Naturally, there were thoughts among the Reddit crowd…

For example, one felt that a certain beloved “meme” would get put into the game in some way, which we could totally see people doing. The one that the poster felt would be first is getting the trio of protagonists from the previous title into the game, which would be quite a feat, especially if they get them to look “upgraded” in the modern version of Vice City.

Then, there were the more “obvious” picks of modders having some “tweaks” to give the new protagonist, Lucia. We’ll leave things to your imaginations there…

And things went on from there. But what about OUR thoughts on the mods? What could the mod community make once GTA 6 FINALLY arrives next year? As with many mods, it depends on what the community thinks the game needs, or what they feel the need to put into the game. For example, some modders just throw in random stuff, including putting in classic characters that “don’t belong in the world,” but we all know it would be funny to play as them in the world. Like when a certain Marvel game came out a while back, and one of the first things that modders did was “transform” certain characters so that they looked like ones from DC Comics. Fun times.

Another way of viewing this is that some will want to “expand the world” to do things that Rockstar Games didn’t. A great example could be in the form of “interiors” for key buildings and vehicles. Fans have been asking for that for a while, and this could be their chance to do it to the best degree.

There are also modders who do genuine “quality of life” updates to help the game play better and run smoother. The power of the mod is mighty, so anything is on the table if you have the ability to pull it off.