GTA 6 Fans Meme Rockstar Games With Fake “It Was All AI” Post

You can very easily say that people are still “trying to cope” with what happened with GTA 6. It’s not hard to see why, too, as gamers were very much looking forward to its release in May, and even here in November, they were happy to say that they were reaching the “it’s six months away” milestone. Now, though, it won’t be out for a year, and many are taking it hard, while others are trying to make light of the situation. There are some who feel that Rockstar Games will still crush it, and that this delay is just their way of showing caution and quality over everything else.

Others, like some people on Reddit, decided that they would take it in another direction by making fun of the game and its developer in clever ways. For example, check out this meme image that someone created:

Just to be clear, this is very much a joke, and Rockstar Games has absolutely been working on the game for years now. Sure, we don’t know exactly “when they started,” but it’s very much not a case of “this was all AI” and “we’re only NOW starting with the game.” That would send MUCH BIGGER shockwaves through the gaming community, and not exactly for the best reasons.

Arguably, the best part about the meme, though, was the reactions from Redditors, who added to the meme with lines like:

“This has all been a dream. Gta never existed”

“Maybe GTA VI was friends and family that we made.”

“I’ve already made peace with the fact that it’s never coming out”

“Don’t you idiots get it??? They’ve done it! We are IN GTA 7”

“GTA VI?! In this economy?!”

So, yeah, gamers were having a bit of fun with this, and it’s not hard to see why. After all, this is basically all they can do right now! As hard as it is to swallow, this is something that will help gamers cope with all that happened with the delay, and then, when the next GTA 6 trailer drops, and no delay announcement comes with it, things will be “back to normal,” and fans can go back to speculating on what will happen in the game, with its characters, and so on.

Also, on the topic of “it was all AI,” let’s be glad that AI isn’t that advanced yet, or some game publishers would think that it WOULD be a good idea to make a game trailer using it.