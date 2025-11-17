Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

GTA 6 Fans Meme Rockstar Games With Fake “It Was All AI” Post

by

“It was all a dream…”

You can very easily say that people are still “trying to cope” with what happened with GTA 6. It’s not hard to see why, too, as gamers were very much looking forward to its release in May, and even here in November, they were happy to say that they were reaching the “it’s six months away” milestone. Now, though, it won’t be out for a year, and many are taking it hard, while others are trying to make light of the situation. There are some who feel that Rockstar Games will still crush it, and that this delay is just their way of showing caution and quality over everything else.

Others, like some people on Reddit, decided that they would take it in another direction by making fun of the game and its developer in clever ways. For example, check out this meme image that someone created:

Just to be clear, this is very much a joke, and Rockstar Games has absolutely been working on the game for years now. Sure, we don’t know exactly “when they started,” but it’s very much not a case of “this was all AI” and “we’re only NOW starting with the game.” That would send MUCH BIGGER shockwaves through the gaming community, and not exactly for the best reasons.

Arguably, the best part about the meme, though, was the reactions from Redditors, who added to the meme with lines like:

“This has all been a dream. Gta never existed”

“Maybe GTA VI was friends and family that we made.”

“I’ve already made peace with the fact that it’s never coming out”

“Don’t you idiots get it??? They’ve done it! We are IN GTA 7

GTA VI?! In this economy?!”

So, yeah, gamers were having a bit of fun with this, and it’s not hard to see why. After all, this is basically all they can do right now! As hard as it is to swallow, this is something that will help gamers cope with all that happened with the delay, and then, when the next GTA 6 trailer drops, and no delay announcement comes with it, things will be “back to normal,” and fans can go back to speculating on what will happen in the game, with its characters, and so on.

Also, on the topic of “it was all AI,” let’s be glad that AI isn’t that advanced yet, or some game publishers would think that it WOULD be a good idea to make a game trailer using it.

Recent Videos

10 Games That Made An ENTIRE FANBASE CRY

10 Games That Made An ENTIRE FANBASE CRY
Black Ops 7: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Black Ops 7: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Before You Buy

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Before You Buy
UBISOFT DOES THE UNTHINKABLE, VALVE'S BIG MOVES & MORE

UBISOFT DOES THE UNTHINKABLE, VALVE'S BIG MOVES & MORE
Anno 117: Pax Romana - Before You Buy

Anno 117: Pax Romana - Before You Buy
Steam's NEW Hardware - Everything You NEED TO KNOW

Steam's NEW Hardware - Everything You NEED TO KNOW
Where Winds Meet - Before You Buy

Where Winds Meet - Before You Buy
Is Bethesda Taking TOO LONG With Elder Scrolls 6?

Is Bethesda Taking TOO LONG With Elder Scrolls 6?
10 Game Mechanics That NEED TO MAKE A COMEBACK

10 Game Mechanics That NEED TO MAKE A COMEBACK
Category: Tag: , ,