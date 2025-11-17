There’s Another AAA Franchise That Could Bump Into Grand Theft Auto 6 Next November

Grand Theft Auto 6 may be bumping into a 3rd AAA title that some fans remembered were coming in the same month.

We’re Already Expecting A November 2026 Bloodbath

When Take-Two first announced Grand Theft Auto 6’s second delay, the fans mostly saw it in terms of Rockstar struggling to make the game. There was also this perception that most games would not dare bump against the title because of how big it is.

But we did find out there are some big titles that could clash with Grand Theft Auto 6, and the publishers could let it happen. Those games are Microsoft’s next annual Call of Duty, and Sony’s next MCU game, Marvel’s Wolverine.

It is also possible that Sony and Microsoft will both choose to change their release dates to avoid a looming showdown. But admittedly, there is also something exciting about having three AAA games of this significance clashing in the market.

In fact, we’re something like that right now between Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Battlefield 6, and Arc Raiders. All three games have faced controversies, and we’ve seen various reports hinting that they all sold well.

We won’t be predicting a winner in 2025’s November AAA clash here. But this is a potential appetizer for the big showdown coming next year.

And there’s another November 2026 game we could be expecting to meet Rockstar.

Is Sonic Ready To Rumble With Grand Theft Auto?

As Shamaboy memed at the start of this month, the next 3D Sonic game could be coming this November 2026. But we have to clarify that this is not based on an official announcement from SEGA or Sonic Team.

As reported by Sonic City, this was a rumor from a Sega leaker on Twitter using the handle p0wyful. We can’t vouch for p0wyful’s veracity, but they have established a recent track record.

Previously, p0wyful accurately predicted Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds details. In particular, they revealed that SpongeBob Squarepants of Nicktoons Nitro fame would be joining Sonic and his friends as a guest racer.

This time, p0wyful claims this will be a sequel to Sonic Frontiers. With respect to Sonic and his fans, a potential Sonic Frontiers 2 may not be up to competing against Marvel’s Wolverine, Grand Theft Auto 6, and 2026’s Call of Duty.

If this rumor turns out to be accurate, we can imagine SEGA choosing to delay or push forward Sonic Frontiers 2’s release date. And Sonic Team may end up having to delay on their own. For better or worse, this seems to be becoming more common with AAA game releases.

Even if SEGA reschedules Sonic Frontiers 2, it will be interesting if they end up confirming this was the original release date. We think they could confirm it to the shareholders in a future investor’s meeting.