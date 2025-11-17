NatetheHate Insists Red Dead Redemption Release “Doesn’t Negate Red Dead Redemption 2 From Happening”

Maybe we don’t want to get this remaster soon.

NatetheHate has put his reputation one the line on his Red Dead Redemption 2 rumor.

As reported by RockstarIntel, he told fans on Twitter that the new Red Dead Redemption remaster does not negate Red Dead Redemption 2 from happening.

Was This Rumor Already Debunked?

As Nate has explained, just because the first Red Dead Redemption remaster came first does not mean that a Red Dead Redemption 2 is no longer coming. It doesn’t mean that his rumor that one was in the works was fake either.

Rockstar simply released the remaster of the first game first.

Did This First Remaster Make Sense?

Some fans may feel that this remaster was unnecessary. But if you look at it from the perspective of Take-Two and Rockstar, it does make sense.

After the embarrassing release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar needed to get a proverbial win under their belt. In particular, they needed to pull of a rerelease of a classic game that turned out better to redeem themselves.

There was some buzz that the Netflix mobile release of this collection fixed the game. But when those upgrades were applied to other platforms, we saw that it didn’t quite go far enough.

The Red Dead Redemption rerelease that came to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch turned out to be the win that they needed. Rockstar did properly set expectations that they did not make a huge upgrade.

Subsequently, they got another studio, Double Eleven, to work on these ports in 2023. That’s the same studio that made an upgraded version of the game for Windows in 2024.

And the 2024 Windows version is the basis of the new remaster that is hitting PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and iOS and Android via Netflix.

This version scales the game up and down across different platforms, thanks to the work they already made so that it could run optimized on different PC configurations.

Why We Think Red Dead Redemption 2’s Remaster Is Taking So Long

We can’t help but look at Grand Theft Auto 6’s delay in relation to this remaster. We think that Rockstar set aside limited resources to make the Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster.

Obviously, we can see they’re not making the remaster themselves. Rockstar probably only has a few resource persons working with Double Eleven on this remaster.

And of course, Take-Two and Rockstar are right to prioritize Grand Theft Auto 6. Rather than hope to get this remaster sooner than later, let’s hope that they take the time to make sure that this remaster is done right.