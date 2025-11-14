NatetheHate Explains What Happened To His Red Dead Redemption 2 Rumors

NatetheHate has chimed in on what he thinks of the Red Dead Redemption 2 rumor now.

As you may remember, there were rumors that Rockstar was announcing Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. While that may still be coming, that is not what we got.

Instead, Rockstar surprised everyone with news of a new version of Red Dead Redemption, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2, as well as iOS and Android via Netflix.

This is a little embarrassing for NatetheHate, because he was one of the people who shared rumors about the Red Dead Redemption 2 port. But he was also curious about what happened.

What NatetheHate Says Now

When he was asked by Gameroll about this directly, Nate said this:

Was told about RDR2, specifically. I can’t imagine my contacts confused RDR1 for RDR2; but will try to get an update.

Nate also fielded some criticism from some fans that his information was not reliable. He said this:

I said I was told it would come a few months after SW2 launch — which is info from the start of 2025. GTA6 has since been delayed and R* does whatever they want. Release timelines can change.

Rockstar Kept A Tight Leash On Rumors This Time

We can only conclude that Rockstar managed to keep this project under wraps from the leakers and their sources completely. As best as we can tell, none of Red Dead Redemption’s ports of the last three years were leaked or got spoiled before they were announced.

When Will We Get Red Dead Redemption 2 Then?

We won’t rule out the possibility that Double Eleven is also working on new ports of Red Dead Redemption 2 at the same time as they made these ports. But that does seem unlikely.

It’s more likely, unless there are some more platforms for Red Dead Redemption, that Double Eleven would only start working on Red Dead Redemption 2 for newer platforms now.

So we may have to wait some time before that long desired port for Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2. At that point, Rockstar could also bring new versions of both Red Dead Redemption games to the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well.

And at that point, there may also be Xbox PCs and Xbox portables. And there may be no clear distinction between those Xboxes at all. In any case, we’re all looking forward to when those ports will eventually arrive.