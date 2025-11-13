2K Team Make Bold Statement About Bioshock Series

Right now, there is a debate going on with “certain parties” about whether AI is the future of creation. To be clear, we’re talking about media and content creation. There are some who feel that even right now, AI can do “miraculous things” that people can’t, and that it’s only a matter of time until it overtakes what humans can do. Naturally, a lot of people have fought back against this, and not just the “usual suspects” that you would pick out. The official 2K handle on Twitter saw a post about AI and cited Bioshock as proof that AI couldn’t match human creativity.

The statement was made in a quote post of the challenge “AI Could Never Create This – Quote With Your Masterpiece,” to which 2K posted the cover art for the three Bioshock titles that have been released.

That’s a bold statement, as it firmly places 2K and those under it in the “we don’t need AI” group, and it’s not hard to see why they say that. These games, especially the first and third ones, have been standouts for the gaming industry since their release a long time ago. The first game alone went from being a “unique game” to a jaw-dropping, genre-defining title that many are still replicating to this day.

Not to mention, the “Would You Kindly?” twist is hailed as one of the best twists in gaming history! If you don’t know what we’re talking about…well…you should just go play it yourself and see how big the impact of those words is. Trust us, you won’t regret it.

It also highlights human creativity because while an “underwater city” is nothing new, and something that AI could easily think up if prompted, things like the Big Daddies and Little Sisters were something different, especially given their abilities and what players could do when they interacted with them. That also doesn’t account for all the special “injections” that players could give themselves to unlock special and horrifying powers.

That level of creativity went on to the next two titles, which pushed the franchise further in various ways, and even if you’re only a big fan of the first one, 2K’s point about it being “perfect” and something “AI could never create” is still factual.

There are uses for AI in gaming, like with programming enemy movements and such, but let’s keep it out of the creation process, shall we?