BioShock 4 Is Still On Track According To Take-Two

BioShock is a beloved franchise. We have so far received only three mainline installments before Irrational Games, the studio behind the IP, shuttered. That said, the shutdown didn’t take BioShock with it. Instead, Take-Two Interactive was relatively quick to reveal that a new BioShock game would be coming out. Cloud Chamber was a new studio established to handle BioShock 4, but years later, we still don’t have it.

The BioShock fanbase has been waiting to see when we would get our first honest look at the title. Cloud Chamber has been working on the game, but with nothing to show for it in terms of a public viewing. Fortunately, the game was briefly touched on during Take-Two Interactive’s recent earnings call. If you missed the presentation, we have a quick breakdown of what was discussed.

BioShock 4 Is Still Underway

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re learning that BioShock 4 was one of the games mentioned during the recent earnings call. While it didn’t bring a ton of exciting news, Take-Two Interactive President Karl Slatoff did make a mention of it. Specifically, Slatoff noted that the game is still on a great track and that the development team working on the title will deliver something that will exceed consumers’ expectations.

Of course, this is an investor’s earnings call, so it’s no surprise that Take-Two Interactive is hyping up this upcoming launch. However, it was also noted that there is another specific element within the development team that should ensure this game runs smoothly. If you don’t recall, we learned now too long ago that Rod Fergusson was brought in to help with the game development.

While previously overlooking the Diablo franchise, Rod Fergusson had been involved with the game franchise in the past, having helped bring BioShock Infinite to fruition. Having someone like Rod brought in, who has a history with this franchise, should only aid in creating a winning formula. That said, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of the BioShock 4 game, as there wasn’t much more that Take-Two Interactive could say about the game at the moment. Hopefully, we don’t see 2026 come and go without some kind of trailer to highlight what the new installment will offer fans of the franchise.