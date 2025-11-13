Gearbox Software Announces Contest For Special Borderlands 4 Shades

Who doesn’t love a good contest? Video game companies are honestly one of the best when it comes to giveaways, because they’re more than happy to use them to plug their games, their franchises, and just their brands in general. Gearbox Software is no different, for they’ve been doing special contests and such since Borderlands 4 launched back in September. Now, though, they’ve started another one, with the prize being a special custom pair of shades that were made by GUNNAR. Yes, we know that sounds like one of the weapons manufacturers from the game, but we’re pretty sure it isn’t.

So, do you want this nice pair of shades? If so, follow the contest rules below and you’ll find out the winners in one week’s time!

Want to gear up for Borderlands 4 with the official Borderlands 4 x GUNNAR Ripper glasses?



We're giving away a pair to one lucky Vault Hunter!



To enter:

1. Follow @Borderlands & @GUNNAROptiks

2. Like this post

3. Comment with your favorite Borderlands memory



Winner announced… pic.twitter.com/lnCoBhW0nE — Borderlands (@Borderlands) November 12, 2025

While a lot of people won’t win the shades, it is a chance for Gearbox Software to try and “bring some spotlight” back to their game, even if only for a little while. To be honest, it kind of needs it. After all, the game hasn’t been doing that well in recent weeks.

For example, you might recall that Borderlands 4 had a “Halloween event” that was straight-up bashed by players due to the minimal content, lack of anything meaningful for the “season,” and the fact that one of the items that was made for it was so busted that it had to be patched almost immediately. That doesn’t exactly give hope for what things will be like in the future. Plus, that doesn’t count all the things that have been going on with the game since its launch.

Recall that it had an incredibly buggy release on both console and PC, with one of the “highlights” being its optimization issues and how the game wasn’t even running smoothly framerate-wise, even when it was on the most powerful gaming machines around, like the PS5 Pro. When fans called this out, Gearbox Software head Randy Pitchford bit back, basically calling out fans as the “problem” and daring them to do things themselves.

Then, when the game had its post-launch content announced, fans were decidedly…unimpressed. As in, they straight-up didn’t like the sound of some of the content, and pointed out that a lot of the items that were to be put in the game had been in the main game content of past releases.

So, perhaps you might want the shades to “shield your eyes” from all that’s still going on with the title.