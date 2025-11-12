Borderlands 4 Player Calls Out Those Who Say There’s “Nothing To Do” When You Beat The Campaign

How do you play your video games? No, we’re not talking about consoles, controllers, or even the genres you prefer to enjoy. Rather, we’re talking about the mental process you go through when you get the title. Are you someone who enjoys the main campaign from start to finish and then moves on? Are you a “Completionist,” and seek to 100% a game so you know you did EVERYTHING in it? Or, are you someone who only gets certain games for the multiplayer components and skips right to those? For Borderlands 4 players, you have the option to do all three of those things.

However, whether you choose to do so or enjoy what you do is very much up to you. If you recall a recent story of ours, you’ll know that the gamer numbers for the latest Gearbox Software title have plummeted, and it’s unlikely to get back to those high numbers, even with DLC. To that end, there are many who claim that there’s “nothing really to do” in the game now, and on Reddit, someone took offense to that:

“Oh you beat the game and maxed out your character?

Have you: Max out all characters to 50? Have a perfect build for every character? Gotten all God rolls on every item for each character? Maxed out your specializations for each character? 100% of all side quests for every character? 100% of collectables on every character? Gotten all 100% achievements? Explored every area of the map for every character?

Tried to find all Easter eggs? Maxed out your SDU upgrades? Gotten all cosmetics? All vehicles? All vehicles upgrades? Wait…. No? Then you ain’t f*cking done and there’s more to do.”

Clearly, this person is very passionate about the topic, and we do commend him for standing his ground on this matter.

However, if we’re being honest with ourselves, not everyone will want to do all of those things. While a “Completionist Run” is a cool thing to do if you’re up for it, not all gamers like doing those kinds of runs. Now, maxing out all the characters is a fun thing, especially if you come up with new destructive combos, but again, not everyone is into that.

Plus, when you think about the state of Borderlands 4, not everyone has been enjoying the game enough to want to do all that extra stuff, especially with the controversial stuff that Gearbox Software has done with the game since launch. As such, play the game your way, and see where it takes you.