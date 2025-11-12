Early Walmart Black Friday Deal Discounts Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 just launched into the marketplace this past September. If you’ve been enjoying the game, chances are you’re already finished with the campaign. The new focus might be on the latest upcoming DLC offering. We’re left waiting on when we’ll get our next look at some of the content heading our way. That said, if you’re left without a copy of the latest installment and want to get in on the fun, check out this new deal.

Black Friday is not yet in full swing. We know it’s coming, and those deals will be bountiful just like years past. If you’re planning to pick up some games that have been on the backlog, this is a perfect opportunity to play a bit of catch-up. That said, some retailers are offering early deals ahead of the official Black Friday event. One of those retailers is Walmart.

Borderlands 4 Gets An Early Black Friday Deal

We get it. Video games are certainly not cheap. These new AAA releases can demand a significant investment to enjoy them at launch. We have even seen the rise in the standard cost of a new AAA game recently. For years, we’ve seen them sell for $60, but the latest generation of console platforms has seen a rise to $70. Then again, Nintendo upped the bar a little more with the introduction of $80 games.

As a result, it’s crucial to know what games to pick up at launch and which games you’re fine with leaving behind until they drop in price. Fortunately, there are typically sales going on all the time. So the wait for some of these games to drop in price isn’t too bad. Walmart is even getting a head start on the Black Friday event.

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re learning that Borderlands 4 is available as an early deal for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Players can pick up a copy for either platform for $49.99, which is a $20 savings right now if you’re looking to get into the game. Of course, we’ll have to see if there are any other deals for Borderlands 4 when the actual Black Friday deals start to come out.

Those deals should be arriving soon. As you likely know, Black Friday is no longer just a single-day sale event. Instead, they have expanded to being a week-long event. That should make things a bit easier to manage if you’re looking for some game deals but can’t quite make it to the actual storefronts after Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, those of you who are playing Borderlands 4, here’s why you shouldn’t skip over vending machines right now.