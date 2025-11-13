Grand Theft Auto Online Dropping Hints For Upcoming Mansions Update

Rockstar could make more content for mansions since they have more time now.

Videotechuk shared some interesting new information for Grand Theft Auto Online.

He said this on Twitter:

New-ish tidbits on the next GTA Online update sent to community pages: “In preparation for their arrival, Prix Luxury Real Estate are also welcoming new clients with a sponsored VIP Program and extravagant rewards.

Play GTA Online before December 7 to unlock the Black Tier featuring a free vehicle and high-fashion wardrobe.

Complete all New Listings Missions by December 7 to reach Gold Tier status and unlock a special discount and more in the next GTA Online update.”

TLDR: Play GTA Online before Dec 7 for a free car and exclusive outfit. Mansion missions drop tomorrow, finish them all for a special discount.

A new membership program (like the Diamond Casino one) is coming soon.

Other things on the next update if you complete the new mansion missions (aka Listing Missions)

– GTA$2,000,000 off all Prix Luxury Real Estate listings

– GTA$1,000,000 cash bonus

– New Rockstar Games Varsity Crew Neck Sweater

The Old Rumors Are Lining Up To Be Accurate

We reported on prior rumors of the mansions update last October, about three weeks ago. If everything lines up, the update is dropping on December 7, 2025.

As noted above, players are told to finish the mansions-related missions before December 7 to unlock the Black Tier. Only active players who finish these missions will reach the Black Tier and earn these rewards.

All this adds up to these two weeks being some of the biggest Grand Theft Auto Online has seen in recent memory.

The big talking point about the mansions update is that it could be the last one that Rockstar would be bringing to Grand Theft Auto Online. Or to be more specific, the last one before Grand Theft Auto 6.

But that was contingent on the assumption that Grand Theft Auto 6 would make its May 2036 release date. Now that Take-Two has delayed it further, could Rockstar still add another update in the future?

We don’t know if Rockstar could make another update as substantial as The Contract, but maybe they could put some extra work in.

We could see new items and remixes of some older missions, but probably not any full story missions. If they give players more options to embiggen and customize their mansions, they could optimize how much fun the players get from this update.