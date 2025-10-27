GTA Online Datamine Leak Reveals New Luxury Mansion Details

Grand Theft Auto fans have GTA Online to keep them busy while Rockstar Games works on Grand Theft Auto VI. Fortunately, Rockstar Games has not let up on the various updates to keep GTA Online going strong. While it likely came at the cost of no single-player DLC campaigns being added to Grand Theft Auto V, those who enjoy the online multiplayer experience have consistently had reasons to keep logging back in.

A new GTA Online update that is in the works has players anticipating the release of luxury mansions. We’re not given the full details of this new update quite yet, but fortunately, some datamine leaks have surfaced online, giving us some insight into what we can expect soon. That said, it’s best to treat this as a rumor until the official details are released to the public.

GTA Online Luxury Mansion Datamine Leaks New Details

Thanks to Rockstar Intel, we’re finding out that a Rockstar Games insider has released new details on the upcoming luxury mansion update. Lucas7yoshi_RS recently took to X and revealed that three teaser missions will be coming to the game soon. We don’t have a date attached to these missions, but they will start setting the stage for purchasing the mansions.

It’s noted that if a player completes the three teaser missions, they will receive a discount on purchasing a mansion. We don’t know just how big a discount it will be, but these mansions might cost a ton of money, so it’s likely best to grab these discounts to help ease the beating your virtual bank account might take with the purchase.

We are also told that there will be world events to highlight the introduction of new mansions for purchase. It’s noted that there will be two construction sites in the game that highlight the new buildings for purchase. Furthermore, according to this datamine, it’s believed that the character Valentina will play the role of a real estate agent.

That’s not all, either! The dataminer previously uncovered some audio believed to be attached to this update. You can find those audio clips right here. Again, take this as nothing more than a rumor for now as we wait for the official announcement from Rockstar Games. Meanwhile, in other related news to Grand Theft Auto Online, we know that the developers are busy working through a bug fix for The Strangest Ludendorff, which you can read more about right here.