Grand Theft Auto V Actor Shares His Take On If Steven Ogg Hates His Character Trevor

We have a second authority to chime in on Steven Ogg’s relationship with his Grand Theft Auto V character, Trevor.

What Did We Know About Steven Ogg And His Character Trevor?

For those who are not in the know, there’s a long standing rumor that Steven Ogg hates his character Trevor. This dates all the way back in 2022, when Steven responded to a Cameo request to record a message in character.

Steven started his message by explicitly saying he was not Trevor, and then getting into an expletive laden rant. To be fair, his erratic behavior was in keeping with Trevor’s character.

But Steven tried to quash this rumor last February. In a podcast, he explained that he thought that Trevor was a good character. But he felt weird about people referring to him by that character’s name.

What Franklin’s Actor Had To Say

In a new interview with Geek Heavy, Shawn ‘Solo’ Fonteno, who played Franklin, was asked about Steven and Trevor. Here’s what he had to say:

…And don’t get me wrong, Steven is a different kind of dude, man. you know, he did he do feel that way sometime about, you know, and a lot of actors feel certain ways.

You know, everybody don’t want to always be called by their uh screen name or their character name or their if they doing a movie and their name was Jimbo in the movie, but that comes with the territory.

So, I feel Steven was wrong for that. But he’s also has a right. So, it’s a flip side of the coin. It’s a gift and a curse.

…You know, Steven is Steven. Steven is the Lamar from the other side to me. He’s crazy as hell. He does what he wants.

Does Steven Ogg Have A Point?

Steven can claim to have as successful a career in Hollywood as in the video game world. He was Simon in The Walking Dead, Rebus in Westworld, and both Sobchak and Mr. X in Better Call Saul.

This may seem like Steven being too proud, or even arrogant. But we should consider that he can still do work in Hollywood in the future.

In terms of his acting career, Steven is right to not want to be pigeonholed as the Trevor guy. That’s the kind of dilemma someone like Mark Hamill faced after playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars.

Hamill floundered in b-movies and failed projects for a little over a decade, until he broke out of that pigeonhole by voicing the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.

It would be great if Steven gave more memorable performances in TV and video games in the future, playing new characters. So maybe the fans should be more mindful of the actor behind the role.