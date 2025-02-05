GTA 5 Trevor Actor Responds To All The Hate Speculation

Grand Theft Auto 5 was such a behemoth of a video game that it continues to be picked up and played today. After it was initially released back in 2013, actors like Steven Ogg were featured under a massive spotlight from fans. His portrayal of Trevor was so well received that even today, fans associate the actor with this character. But that has also led to some speculation that Steven Ogg is trying to distance himself from GTA 5.

It’s been a long time, and I’m sure Steven Ogg wouldn’t mind focusing more on some of the other projects he’s been a part of. However, to this day, there is still so much love for Trevor that it’s impossible to escape. After all this time, some fans have wondered if Steven Ogg hates the idea of fans coming up to him. Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re finding out that the actor was recently interviewed on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.

During the interview, Steven Ogg was asked about Trevor, and that’s when he brought up the speculation he’s seen online. He’s aware that some people feel that he hates being called Trevor. Although he’s sure he might have said a remark in the past that might have suggested that he hates when fans come up and bring up the character, he doesn’t hate the character.

Steven Ogg has finally made his stance on Trevor from GTA 5 clear.



As expected, no, he doesn't hate Trevor. He doesn't quite understand how people can see him as Trevor but loves the character and has always appreciated the role. pic.twitter.com/GuVZgnOIUg — GameRoll (@GameRollGTA) February 4, 2025

Of course, Steven does say it’s a little weird to be called by a character’s name, whether that’s Trevor from GTA 5 or another character he’s portrayed over the years. Meanwhile, he also noted that he’s still friends with his co-stars from the video game. You can view a snippet of the interview from a post on X above.

Soon enough, the torch will be passed for the next set of stars as Grand Theft Auto 6 is in the works. We know Steven Ogg is not featured in the game, but he previously mentioned wanting Trevor to make a cameo. Find out why Trevor should show up in the game, according to Steven Ogg’s opinion, right here.