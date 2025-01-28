GTA 5 Actor Would Like To See Trevor In GTA 6 But Not How You’d Think

Grand Theft Auto VI is in the works. We know that the next GTA game is coming and will introduce a new cast of characters. However, because the last mainline installment was so beloved, fans are hopeful that we will see some returning characters. One of the more iconic characters from the collection who showed up in the past game was Trevor.

Trevor was a maniac. Steven Ogg is a talented actor, and fans really loved his work with the game. His time with Trevor left an impact on the series overall, and it turns out the actor wouldn’t mind seeing Trevor make a grand return to this franchise. But don’t get your hopes up; he doesn’t want Trevor to stick around very long.

Instead, speaking to Screenrant, Steven Ogg suggested that he would love Rockstar Games to toss Trevor into the game at the start, only for him to get killed. This is similar to what we saw with Johnny Kleibitz, a character from GTA IV who saw a quick death from Trevor at the start of GTA V.

In a way, Steven suggests that by going this route, we would essentially mark the end of his character and the focus for the next generation of characters. With that said, the actor stated that he has recorded no lines for this upcoming game. So it doesn’t look like Steven Ogg is involved in any way, regardless of whether he plays Trevor or steps back into the sound booth to voice another character.

Of course, that doesn’t mean there are no cameos in the game. We’ll have to wait and see if anyone from the previous game shows up. But we’re all just waiting to see when Grand Theft Auto VI will drop. At the moment, we only have one trailer with a launch window of 2025.