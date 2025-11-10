Borderlands 4 Fans Reveal Villainous Crush

Love is a many-splendored thing…or…at least that’s what they tell us. But in truth, love is something that can be as random and unexpected as anything else in this world, and that can be proven…via video games. You see, developers and publishers don’t hesitate at times to put “good-looking people,” male or female, into the game so that gamers can get crushes on them or SIMP about them online. Borderlands 4 is no different, as it has classic crushes like Moxxie to dream about, or, apparently, the entity known as Callis, who has a much different kind of “beauty” to her…apparently…

This isn’t a random thing, to be clear, as this comes from Reddit, where one poster noted:

“I have a serious crush on Callis… What does this say about me? Do I have a problem?”

Look, we all have problems, but is this a “true problem” to worry about? That’s another matter entirely. So, the poster needed some advice from Reddit. What kind of advice did he get? Well…it’s Reddit, so the top comment was…

“You can fix her.”

Simple, but effective, we suppose, and it’s true that Callis is mechanical in nature, so “fixing her” is indeed on the table…kind of…let’s move on.

Others went on a different path, noting that they “love women who can kill their butt,” referencing a beloved anime and protagonist. Then, there were those who joined in with the poster and his crush:

“She’s got that evil Borg queen ting going on…and I’m into it.”

That’s…another interesting reference, and one that many people might “click with,” for better and for worse. Is this getting weird for anyone else here? Just saying.

Some took this to another level entirely by focusing not only on her looks, but also on her importance in Borderlands 4:

“You might since she’s a cyborg that is a little coocoo, but for me she was the most interesting boss and I’m happy that you have to fight her 2 times.”

See? She has some “good points,” despite being a villain that is trying to kill you…yeah, this is getting weird again, isn’t it?

Look, when it comes right down to it, if you have a crush on Callis, roll with it. It’s your life, you can have a crush on whoever you want. The only thing we caution against is making a shrine to your new robotic beau, because that might get you some “weird looks.”