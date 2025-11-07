Rumor: Take-Two Is Considering Grand Theft Auto 6 For Switch 2 Because Of Xbox

This rumor just got drizzled with a dollop of sriracha.

Reece Reilly, AKA Kiwi Talkz, has shared some spicy new rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 for the Nintendo Switch 2.

There’s No Way Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Coming To The Switch 2… Right?

Kiwi Talkz previously wrote about this port. Two months ago, he claimed that Nintendo was negotiating with Rockstar to make this happen.

Of course, the reason is somewhat unbelievable because Rockstar was not known for publishing games on Nintendo platforms. Some fans even make a big deal of Rockstar North’s past with Nintendo, when they made Body Harvest on the Nintendo 64.

But we should regard that as irrelevant for Rockstar and Nintendo today. Rockstar has also seen several successes on Nintendo’s platforms, such as Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars on the DS, Bully and Table Tennis on the Wii, etc.

You may not know this but Nintendo published the Switch version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. That turned out to be a bad deal for Nintendo, but Red Dead Redemption was a positive for them.

Nintendo does have a working and healthy relationship with Rockstar Games, and their parent company Take-Two. So this is a lot closer to possible than most gamers think.

Today, Reilly said this on Twitter:

…I heard from a source that Rockstar were weighing up how feasible it was to port GTA 6 to Switch 2 primarily because Xbox hardware was tanking and they were nervous with Microsoft’s decisions regarding Xbox’s future.

The source in question has gotten stuff wrong in the past and its extremely unlikely he could get access to such high level info but maybe he was right?

Nintendo will 100% be gunning for this behind the scenes quite heavily with Rockstar but the main issue is Switch 2’s CPU, heavy compromises would have to be made to make it run and Rockstar USUALLY dont like to compromise on their vision.

Did Xbox Force Rockstar’s Hand?

We can’t speak to the viability of Grand Theft Auto 6 on the Switch 2. We literally haven’t seen the game in public to know right now.

But Reilly makes fascinating allegations. If Rockstar is pivoting to Nintendo over Microsoft’s direction, then the industry may be similarly distressed and confused about Microsoft Gaming.

We’re sure Rockstar is also hoping that they could ride the Switch 2 wave if they jump in early. Grand Theft Auto 6 on the Switch 2 would be an incredibly compelling combo if it’s possible.

Those are the two video game products that investors hoped would ‘save’ the video game industry in 2024. There’s real potential to wrest the unofficial title of the Grand Theft Auto console from PlayStation too.

Of course, we don’t know how much veracity this rumor has, and we only have Reilly’s reputation to back it up. It would certainly be something if he was proven right in the end, because we would then be getting Grand Theft Auto 6 on the Switch 2.