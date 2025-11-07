Jason Schreier: Grand Theft Auto 6 Was Not Delayed Because Of Layoffs

It may be premature to make judgements on who is telling the truth about the layoffs.

Jason Schreier has gone on record to deny that Grand Theft Auto 6 got delayed because of the recent layoffs.

He made this post on ResetERA a few hours ago:

This delay was not due to the firings last Thursday.

While the fallout from those firings could certainly have a long-term impact on the project and lead to more missed deadlines in the future — due to those vacant roles, protracted legal battles, morale loss, etc. — the game did not slip 6 months because 34 people were fired a week ago.

It was announced today because Take-Two reported earnings today.

For context, Take-Two revealed they have over 12,000 employees as of 2024. Rockstar revealed they had over 2,000 employees since 2018.

Yes, It Was Delayed

In case you didn’t catch the news yet, Rockstar has officially delayed Grand Theft Auto 6 a second time. It is now scheduled to release on November 19, 2026.

In Rockstar’s words:

We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.

If you believe Rockstar at their word, they are claiming that this delay is about polishing the game up. They did not acknowledge or hint that there are issues with finishing the content of the game, AKA the story or specific levels.

The Layoffs Are Becoming A Contentious Issue

When Rockstar announced layoffs in Canada and UK studios, they were immediately accused of union busting.

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) publicly made this accusation. Today, they have started protests in front of Take-Two’s office in London.

For their part, Rockstar claims that they were guilty of misconduct. They later revealed that the laid off workers were guilty of leaking information.

What We Don’t Know About The Layoffs

To be clear, they didn’t directly state that they found the workers were talking to leakers. Their specific claim was that they were:

…found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies.

There is not enough information to 100 % trust either Rockstar or the laid off workers and unions on their word in this situation.

As we had alluded to before, Rockstar may be busy investigating actual leaks. If that were the case, they would be careful not to tip the leakers off.

But it’s possible that the infraction was simply being lax with Rockstar’s security policies. Whether you are inclined to take one side over the other, we should all acknowledge that there’s not information out there to confirm what happened.

You can expect an information war to proceed in the coming weeks. We do think you can reserve judgement on who is telling the truth now.

But Schreier got ahead of the rumors so that we would not be spreading misinformation over this now.