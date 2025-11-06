Latest Borderlands 4 Patch Update Is Now Live

Borderlands’ latest installment to the long-running franchise came out back in September of this year. While Borderlands 4 had some technical issues that Gearbox Software initially addressed, there have been some notable improvements. That’s all great and fine, but Gearbox Software is looking to do more than make some fixes. They want players sticking around for the long haul.

Plans for Borderlands 4 have already been revealed. Beyond the road map, there’s also a slew of updates that continue to come out. This week is no different, as another patch update has been dropped. Don’t expect anything significantly different; this update seems relatively tame compared to some of the previous patches. That said, here’s what you need to know.

Thanks to the official Borderlands website, we have a heads-up on what’s been adjusted in the game. With the update that came out today, there are just three significant changes for players to note, all of which deal with Fogeknight’s Dragon’s Breath passive, Exo-Soldier’s First Impression passive, and the adjustment of chances for the drop chances on a specific weapon.

Forgeknight’s Dragon’s Breath passive and Exo-Soldier’s First Impression passive have been adjusted to apply the bonus amount to each projectile. Dev Note: These passives were previously applying their bonus to the total amount of damage, rather than applying to each projectile. This results in an increase in damage to both, and makes them work as intended with guns that fire multiple pellets.

Corrected the chance of Maliwan Legendary Sniper Rifle Complex Root dropping as Phosphene.

Likewise, if you’ve been playing the game for a long time, you might know that each week there are a few changes. Weekly activities are introduced to keep players engaged in the game, with slight modifiers for different bosses. Taking on these additional challenges will reward you with some extra loot.

The latest change-up for the Weekly Big Encore Boss focuses on Pango Bango, as noted in the official patch notes. Additionally, the Weekly Wildcard Mission has been updated, with the current mission being Mob Rules. Completing this for the legendary gear reward will earn you Birt’s Bess.

That’s not all. You’ll also want to be on the lookout, as we know Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine has been relocated to a different location with a new set of offerings.

Meanwhile, in other news, players are still discussing some of the drop rates they can expect when going through Borderlands 4. Likewise, the PlayStation Portal has just received cloud support, so now you have another means of enjoying the latest Borderlands game if you happen to own a copy in your digital library.