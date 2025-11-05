PlayStation Portal Adds Cloud Support For Games Like Borderlands 4

When the PlayStation Portal was first unveiled, some fans were somewhat disappointed. It was a device that allowed you to enjoy games on the go. However, it was a device designed to enhance your PlayStation 5 gaming experience, essentially mirroring this device. So, you still have to own a PlayStation 5 before you can even make use of this handheld. That’s changing now thanks to a new update.

It’s official, PlayStation Portal is getting cloud streaming capabilities. If you wanted to enjoy this device on the go without being tethered to your PlayStation 5, you’re in luck. The new update is arriving today, and it will provide you with a selection of games that can be enjoyed through the cloud, wherever you are. Of course, that’s just as long as you have a stable internet connection.

PlayStation Portal Cloud Streaming Rolls Out Today

Sony took to their official PlayStation Blog and unveiled that the PlayStation Portal cloud streaming update is coming today. This update will provide players with access to a selection of games compatible with cloud streaming. There are a few things to note here first before you start diving into the action.

For starters, these are games you have to own in your digital library. Included in the mix are some newer games, such as Gearbox Software’s Borderlands 4, which was released this past September. Likewise, the streaming capabilities are tied to a specific tier of PlayStation Plus. Unfortunately, you’ll need to be on the highest tier to enjoy the new feature.

For PlayStation Plus Premium members who have access to a supported video game title like Borderlands 4 and own a PlayStation Portal, you can try this feature out later today. Depending on your time zone, you’ll find the feature update rolling out at 6:00 PM PT. For some of you, this might mean not getting access until tomorrow.

For those of you who are interested in seeing what games are supported right now through the PlayStation Portal, you’ll find the official list right here. This will likely be updated over time to include more games, but for now, these are the games you’ll have access to starting today.