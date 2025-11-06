GTA 6 Fans Show Appreciation For Game’s Official Artwork

They say that you never get a second chance at a first impression, and that’s mostly true. That’s why, especially when it comes to media properties, creators and teams will go as far as possible to deliver that “best first impression,” so that potential customers will get hyped for it and spread the word. In the gaming industry, that “first impression” can happen with either a teaser or reveal trailer, or they can drop some teaser artwork for what’s coming. GTA 6 did that with its first trailer and the first piece of official game art that you can see above. Since then, they have dropped other pieces of official art, including ones that show off some of the game’s cast.

On Reddit, while many are “counting down” until the third trailer potentially arrives, or debating certain aspects of the game, others are taking a more positive route and showing love to the GTA 6 art that’s been delivered so far.

“I am not sure why but seeing this artwork style brings me so much nostalgia and joy. The vibes they give off are immaculate. I could stare at trailer thumbnails for hours.”

At first, that might sound odd, but when you look at the artwork, you can see the care that was given to not just how Jason and Lucia look, but how the world around them looks. It has a mix of old and new stylings, while also being familiar with how the series has posted art in the past.

Others took note of this themselves with their own praise:

“GTA artwork is underrated imo. Every single entry has had a distinct but similar style that encapsulates each game perfectly. It’s not cookie-cutter or “trendy” in style either. I can actually look at the GTA 6 artwork and be pretty confident that the game’s atmosphere will be more grounded than GTA 5 and probably take some influence from Rdr2 in tone.

GTA 4 was a really good example of this. Look at the title cards and art and you can immediately see how much information about the tone of the game is present.”

They’re not wrong, Rockstar Games does try to invoke certain styles and feelings with their artwork, and with plenty of reference material, they know how to make it work and be “more” than what came before.

That might be another reason why people are anxious about the upcoming third trailer, as they want to see more of the beautiful world that’s on the way next year.