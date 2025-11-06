Civilization VII Previews The Republic Of Pirates For The Tides Of Power Collection

This may be the most historically accurate depiction of pirates you will ever experience.

Firaxis has shared a new preview of the Republic of Pirates, one of four civilizations coming in the Tides of Power Collection for Civilization VII.

The Surprising Historical Accuracy Of The Republic Of Pirates

Civilization is known for its meticulous historical accuracy. So it may surprise you to learn just how much of the Republic of Pirates is true to life, including the name.

This was not a literal republic or state in the sense that we know it. In the 18th century, privateers and pirates alike formed a settlement in the island of New Providence in the Bahamas.

This so-called republic did not have a representative government. Instead, gangs of pirates came together in an informal alliance.

Part of why this was possible is the real-life existence of pirate articles. These are codes of conduct patterned after legitimating maritime laws including privateer codes. So, while these pirates didn’t have a government, they were organized enough to act as if they were one.

How Firaxis Threads History And Myth

The Republic of Pirates, surprisingly enough, is partial inspiration for every pirate related media you have ever experienced. Between the anime One Piece, the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, even the classic novel Treasure Island (written over a hundred years after the Republic fell) all derive from this history turned myth.

Firaxis may take different liberties than Ubisoft, but they’re clearly set to make a more historically accurate depiction of this strangely famous and simultaneously misunderstood piece of maritime history.

The Republic of Pirates Faction In Civilization VII

You control the Flying Gang, the most notorious pirate gang in the Republic of Pirates. This is of course the same gang and civilization headed by Edward Teach, AKA, Blackbeard.

Fittingly enough, the Flying Gang cannot train or purchase Settler Units of their own. Instead, they capture Settlers from other civilizations. Subsequently, to form new Towns, players need to unlock the Ports Of Call Civic Tree.

Fittingly, the Republic of Pirates’ Civic Trees are all focused on building wealth and power. Their attributes are literally Economic and Militaristic.

The Republic also have unique units for civilians and naval units, as well as for infrastructure.

The Republic Of Pirates Is Uniquely Suited To Civilization VII’s Divisive Game Design

Because the real-life Republic of Pirates did not even last 100 years, it’s fitting that it makes its appearance in the franchise in this game in particular.

We understand the gameplay reasons that players dislike having to switch civilizations between each age. But this is the more accurate understanding of how history occurred.

It literally does not make sense for the Republic to go on in the modern day, for the same reasons that it doesn’t make sense to pretend the Achaemenids and the Qajar are part of one continuous civilization in Persia.

That’s like saying there was a Chinese empire for 23 centuries. The truth is China’s Imperial Age saw several dynasties rise and fall, with some existing at the same time.

If Firaxis has to change their system back for Civilization VIII, that will make this the only time that it is possible for them to represent this civilization in the franchise.

You can watch the Republic of Pirates trailer below.