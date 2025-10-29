Civilization VII Shows Off The First Look At Blackbeard

As Civilization VII continues to grow, the team over at Firaxis will be doing their best to grow the number of leaders that you can have at your command, and that means that history itself will get ever more expansive as you attempt to use the new rulers to try and make the world you want in the various ages you play in. On November 4th, Firaxis will drop the “Tides of Power” collection, which is free content that’ll bring forth one of the most feared men the seven seas have ever known! Yes, we’re talking about the legendary Blackbeard, and once you become him, you might find it hard to stop being him.

Firaxis dropped a first look trailer at Blackbeard and how he’ll play in the game, and it’s actually quite interesting how they mixed his legendary history with his playstyle. For example, you might expect him to be someone who “shoots first and asks questions never,” but that actually wasn’t how he acted. He was someone who knew the power of psychological warfare and wanted nothing more than to get an “easy score” by having enemies surrender to him before a single shot from his cannons was fired.

As such, you can take the “pirate lifestyle” in different directions, including having the ability to be a true pirate by firing on any ship you want, disengage, and NOT have to activate a war with another nation! After all, you’re just a pirate, you’re not “affiliated” with anyone else…

Just as important, when you defeat another naval unit with your own, you’ll get an extra 50% gold bonus based on how strong that ship was, AND you get to keep the ship for yourself! Thus, your fleet will grow with every battle you win! Truly a pirate lord ye be!

If nothing else, playing as Blackbeard in Civilization VII will be a fun time, especially if you truly use Edward Teach’s abilities to try and make a “pirate haven” for many to live in before the next age comes and you must start a journey anew. Then again, perhaps you’ll want to see how Teach’s tactics do beyond the “Age of Exploration” and whether he can thrive in a more modern setting!

The choices and freedom are yours to explore in whatever way you wish. So be strong, live free, get all the gold and glory you want, and don’t forget to light the fuses in your beard.