What New Gameplay Aspect Would GTA 6 Fans Want To See In The Title?

It’s been a while since the last game, so something “new” truly feels right.

As we’ve discussed here on the site before, one of the biggest things that long-standing franchises have to do to keep their fanbase interested and help their games stand out is to keep “innovating” in one form or another. It can be a story overhaul, visual overhaul, or a gameplay overhaul, but it has to feel like something more than “just a new entry.” For GTA 6, Rockstar Games is in an incredibly unique position. Why? Because it’s been over 12 years since the last game launched, and in that period, they’ve launched only one other game, which was yet another Game of the Year winner.

So, on Reddit, while many are speculating about when we’ll get the next GTA 6 trailer, others were thinking on a grander scale, asking what kinds of “new features” or gameplay aspects could be added in to truly differentiate itself from past titles that Rockstar Games has made. It’s a fair question, and the answers were quite varied. For example:

“I hope the cops are gonna be realistic.”

That has been a consistent request from many fans, who want a much better “Wanted” system than what past games have had. If Rockstar does try to implement a more “realistic version” of Vice City this go around, that would be how to do it, by making the cops feel more “alive” than just swarming in when you do a crime.

Speaking of realistic, many want to see the results of their actions being visible where they’ve been done for a while:

“I’d really love to see a dynamic game to our reactions. Shoot up a street corner, see police investigations and the street closed for the next in game day or so, and even the police (at the crime scene) will retrigger a wanted level on sight for example.”

That would be a cool thing, too, as it would help Vice City feel more “alive,” and thus, something to truly “have fun in,” versus just going around and doing mission after mission.

To that end, others want a dynamic weather system, which could be plausible, given modern technology. And some want to bring a different kind of “modern system” into the game:

“The social media aspect of it all. I don’t think it will be contained just in the game. I wouldn’t be surprised if we can download an actual app to be able to use with the game.”

The options are absolutely there. What will Rockstar Games do? We’ll find out.